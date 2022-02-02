Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI) Short Interest Update

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. 1,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,932. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REFI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

