China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,357,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 22,099,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 552.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
