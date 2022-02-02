China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,357,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 22,099,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 552.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

