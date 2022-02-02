China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 126,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 190,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

About China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF)

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for China Evergrande Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Evergrande Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.