China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,200 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 856,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,769 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 497,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 295,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 275,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 180,520 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,746. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

