Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in January

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,464,800 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 1,113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 488.3 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

