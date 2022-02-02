Chubb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,261 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 493% compared to the average daily volume of 718 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

CB stock opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $148.27 and a one year high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.56. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

