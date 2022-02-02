CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP) Stock Price Up 2.8%

CIP Merchant Capital Limited (LON:CIP)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 59.75 ($0.80). Approximately 23,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 54,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.10 ($0.78).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.39. The company has a market cap of £32.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.36.

About CIP Merchant Capital (LON:CIP)

CIP Merchant Capital Limited specializes in growth capital and intends to invest in listed equity and other financial products and instruments. It focuses on investing in oil and gas, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and real estate sectors. It seeks investments in concentrated portfolio of significant holdings in approximately 5 to 10 publically traded companies, with a focus on UK markets.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CIP Merchant Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIP Merchant Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.