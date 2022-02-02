Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce sales of $345.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.00 million and the highest is $364.06 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $293.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRUS opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

