Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84.
In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
