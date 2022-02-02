Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.02. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cirrus Logic stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

