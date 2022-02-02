Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Short Interest Update

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,420,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 49,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 729,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,188,642. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.