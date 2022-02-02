CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $13.03

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $12.50. CI&T shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CI&T stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

