Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,437 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Semtech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 231.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Semtech news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,441 shares of company stock worth $2,801,959 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.09. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

