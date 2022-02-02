Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITE opened at $184.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

