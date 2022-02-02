Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139,625 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

BCRX stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 35,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

