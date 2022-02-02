Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,122 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

