Citigroup Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 119,543 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.