Citigroup Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,808 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of HUYA worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after buying an additional 2,272,209 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 1,547.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 341,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HUYA by 97.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 335,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HUYA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.73.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUYA. Citigroup reduced their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

