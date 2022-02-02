Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,792 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

