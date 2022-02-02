Citigroup Inc. Purchases 40,448 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 267.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 16.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE ATGE opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

