Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,056 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Seres Therapeutics worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $274,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $762.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 3.44. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

