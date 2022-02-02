Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

