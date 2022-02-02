Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,762 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

