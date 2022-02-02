Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CZWI opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 26.63%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.