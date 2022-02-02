Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 127.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.02. 98,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

