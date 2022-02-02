ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.19. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 56,984 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.97.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

