ClinTex CTi (CTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $205,203.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ClinTex CTi

CTI is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

