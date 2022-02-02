Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $688.54

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 688.54 ($9.26) and traded as high as GBX 706 ($9.49). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 688 ($9.25), with a volume of 145,744 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 688.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 752.48. The firm has a market cap of £715.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other Clipper Logistics news, insider David Hodkin sold 1,100,376 shares of Clipper Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.69), for a total value of £7,933,710.96 ($10,666,457.33).

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

