CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $346.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013610 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008649 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,756,531 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

