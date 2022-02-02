Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 19.4% in January

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GLV traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 19,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,632. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $331,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 138.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

