CME Group (CME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CME opened at $232.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 52 week low of $179.69 and a 52 week high of $234.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.74.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CME Group stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

