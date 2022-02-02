CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $54,976,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 90,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $233.71. 3,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,838. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.69 and a fifty-two week high of $234.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.32 and its 200-day moving average is $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

