CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $234.22

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $234.22 and last traded at $233.69, with a volume of 896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

