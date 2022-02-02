Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOF opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

