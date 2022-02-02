Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.46-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0-20.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.16 billion.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.24. 4,074,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

