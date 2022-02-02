Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.93% of Cognyte Software worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $741.73 million and a PE ratio of 374.67. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

