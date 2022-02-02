Coin Artist Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $562,709.29 and approximately $12,041.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00117923 BTC.

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

