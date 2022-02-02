Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Coldstack has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $246,307.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.33 or 0.07181000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00056861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,952.92 or 0.99746801 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054427 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

