Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report $53.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.60 million to $54.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $217.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.70 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $226.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $419,260. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

