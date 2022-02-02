Comparing American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 7 9 1 2.65 EPR Properties 0 3 1 1 2.60

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus price target of $44.96, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $57.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.49%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 2,307.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 12.66% 2.49% 1.61% EPR Properties 7.25% 1.29% 0.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.18 billion 11.10 $140.37 million $0.35 112.15 EPR Properties $414.66 million 8.17 -$131.73 million $0.13 348.18

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. American Homes 4 Rent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats EPR Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment consists of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

