Comparing Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) & Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -155.87% -23.02% -13.40% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Invitae and Sera Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Invitae currently has a consensus target price of $40.63, suggesting a potential upside of 248.71%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 166.96%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invitae and Sera Prognostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $279.60 million 9.43 -$602.17 million ($3.45) -3.38 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invitae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invitae beats Sera Prognostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

