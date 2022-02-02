Comparing Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) & Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Revolve Group and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 3 14 0 2.82 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $73.99, indicating a potential upside of 42.15%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Kidpik.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and Kidpik’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 6.53 $56.79 million $1.20 43.38 Kidpik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 11.28% 33.94% 21.57% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Revolve Group beats Kidpik on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

