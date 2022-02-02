Comparing Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Li-Cycle has a beta of -2.47, indicating that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Li-Cycle and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle -3,072.40% -800.82% -179.66% Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -3.78% N/A -26.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Li-Cycle and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 1 8 0 2.89 Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li-Cycle presently has a consensus price target of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 87.09%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li-Cycle and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle $7.38 million 172.01 -$226.56 million N/A N/A Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $2.91 million 2.71 -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li-Cycle.

Summary

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources beats Li-Cycle on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company was founded by Joseph John Combs III on February 13, 2002 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

