Comparing Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) & Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Portillos alerts:

This table compares Portillos and Wingstop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 2.27 $12.26 million N/A N/A Wingstop $248.81 million 18.84 $23.31 million $0.99 158.74

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portillos.

Profitability

This table compares Portillos and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A Wingstop 10.72% -11.70% 16.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wingstop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portillos and Wingstop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 Wingstop 0 7 12 0 2.63

Portillos presently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.91%. Wingstop has a consensus price target of $179.41, suggesting a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Portillos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than Wingstop.

Summary

Wingstop beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.