Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,543.21

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,543.21 ($20.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,693.50 ($22.77). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,655 ($22.25), with a volume of 2,662,021 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.53) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($23.39) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,630 ($21.91).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,615.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,543.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.54), for a total value of £48,040.32 ($64,587.68).

Compass Group Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

