Compound Hits Market Cap of $797.02 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $797.02 million and $55.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $121.88 or 0.00329472 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 254.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound's total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,539,309 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound's official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound's official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

