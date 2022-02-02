Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 409,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CPSI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $490,173. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after buying an additional 170,638 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

