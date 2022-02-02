Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Shares Acquired by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,303 shares during the quarter. Computer Task Group comprises 5.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 7.93% of Computer Task Group worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,506. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

