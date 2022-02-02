Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $114,895.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,876.82 or 0.99967173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00070146 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00251134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00169865 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.00321755 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001531 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,430,282 coins and its circulating supply is 12,165,853 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

