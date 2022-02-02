Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.30

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and traded as high as $3.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 44,971 shares.

CNCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,834 shares of company stock worth $62,037. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.