CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report sales of $235.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.60 million to $236.26 million. CONMED posted sales of $232.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 6,987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CONMED by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. CONMED has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

